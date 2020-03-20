On Sunday, March 22nd from 8PM to 8:30PM CST, TOSM Enterprise systems will be performing maintenance on several systems in preparation for Advanced Registration beginning April 2nd. During the maintenance window, a brief interruption of less than 5 minutes is expected for the following applications:

Student Registration SSB BannerAdmin Banner Self Service Apps (*app.texastech.edu) Jira.texastech.edu Confluence.texastech.edu Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider) Banapps (All applications) Xtender Texas Tech Mobile DegreeWorks Posted:

3/20/2020



Originator:

Dustin Jordan



Email:

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





Categories

IT Announcements

Banner News and Tips for Students

Banner News and Tips for Employees

