TOSM Maintenance scheduled for Sunday, 3/22 @ 8PM CST (Raiderlink Impacted)

On Sunday, March 22nd from 8PM to 8:30PM CST, TOSM Enterprise systems will be performing maintenance on several systems in preparation for Advanced Registration beginning April 2nd.  During the maintenance window, a brief interruption of less than 5 minutes is expected for the following applications:


Student Registration

SSB

BannerAdmin

Banner Self Service

Apps (*app.texastech.edu)  

Jira.texastech.edu  

Confluence.texastech.edu 

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)  

Banapps (All applications)  

Xtender 

Texas Tech Mobile

DegreeWorks 
3/20/2020

Dustin Jordan

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt


