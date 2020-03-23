



The deposit window is currently open daily from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, and deposits that are not currently picked up by armored car can be dropped off during this time.If you only have credit card deposits, you may email your deposit information to Nicole Bentley (nicole.bentley@ttu.edu), rather than physically delivering. Also, if you are interested in our office automatically recording your credit card deposits to your departmental clearing account, please contact Nicole Bentley for information regarding set up. All other operations for our area will be conducted remotely. If you have any questions at all, please don't hesitate to contact us. We appreciate your patience during this time and will be happy to assist you in the best way possible.



Thank you. Cash & Credit Management Services (formerly University Financial Services) financial.services@ttu.edu MS 41102



3/23/2020



Stephanie Smith



steph.smith@ttu.edu



Cash and Credit Management Services





Departmental

