Research, Instruction & Outreach librarians can help faculty with online resources and transitioning to online courses, including embedding content into courses, as well as help students find resources. Librarians are available via virtual consultation, phone, email and chat.



The Library has thousands of online resources including:

191,000 online journals, newspapers and periodicals

Almost 1 million ebooks

380 databases

1 million architecture and art digital images

Just a few of our databases include: