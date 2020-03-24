Effective Monday, March 23rd, Payroll & Tax Services will have modified office hours of 9 am – 1 pm Monday – Friday for paycheck pick-up. Staff will be available from 8 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday to address questions by phone and email.

If you need assistance with setting up your direct deposit, please email webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu and instructions will be provided.

Please email webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu with any questions or requests. When emailing, please include your R# and name. If you need to speak to someone, you can call (806)742-3211 and leave a detailed message if there is no answer. We will return your call as soon as possible.