

Christian Grads Fellowship is going virtual! Graduate students, please join us for our weekly fellowship and Bible study, (now online!) every Monday at 12pm.

Please find the link below:



Join Zoom Meeting on Mondays at 12pm https://zoom.us/j/297960029 Meeting ID: 297 960 029 One tap mobile ,,297960029# US Toll Dial by your location US Toll Meeting ID: 297 960 029 Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/asLP5Mxma

--

CGF is an organization founded under a larger national group called Grad Resources. This umbrella organization was founded to help graduate students across the country strive to become the best in their fields by offering services such as a 24/7 crisis hotline, network facilitation, and by creating a space in which graduate students can openly discuss their faith. The purpose of CGF is to offer a place where students feel comfortable discussing the trials of graduate school and learning to integrate our faith into all aspects of our graduate careers, whether it is research, teaching, coursework, or the many things we find ourselves involved in. The Texas Tech CGF chapter meets weekly in the Graduate Center in order to immerse ourselves in Biblical text and build fellowship not only with our fellow Christians, but with anyone seeking a community on campus. Beyond our meetings, CGF is also involved with community outreach and advocacy such as suicide prevention programs and other programs in the Lubbock area.

We realize there are a lot of changes occurring that may affect you academically, personally, and otherwise. CGF aims to continue to support the graduate students, especially now. Please utilize The National Grad Crisis Line (1.877.GRAD.HLP) at any time if you are struggling. This is a free, secular, resource for all graduate students! This FREE resource is provided by Grad Resources. You can find more information about Grad Resources here: http://gradresources.org/

Contact anh.m.tran@ttu.edu for more information about our weekly meetings, or about being added to our email list!

Check out our facebook group page! https://www.facebook.com/groups/ttuchristiangrads/

You can find more information about CGF here:

www.christiangrads.org

3/25/2020



Amber Benet



amber.benet@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/30/2020



Online, via Zoom!



