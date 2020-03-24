TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Access Library via card swipe only at east entrance

Beginning March 24, the Library will be accessible via valid Texas Tech ID card swipe only on the east side. All other doors, including those on the west side, will remain locked.
Posted:
3/24/2020

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories