In support of the University’s modified work policy and the concern for safety of employees, the University ID/RaiderCard Office will be closed for face-to-face transactions beginning Tuesday, March 24th. IDs can still be requested by visiting raidercard.ttu.edu and clicking on the graphic. You can also email your request to raidercard@ttu.edu. IDs will be able to be picked up at the Physical Plant Lock Shop room 110, Monday-Friday from 7:45 to 5pm. Any questions or concerns please email raidercard@ttu.edu or call the University ID/RaiderCard Office at 742-1457.

If you need to make deposits to your RaiderCash, Dining Buck, or commuter accounts, please visit www.raidercard.ttu.edu and click “Manage Your Account”.

Thank you for your support and patience. We will keep the campus notified via Tech Announce of any other updates or changes.