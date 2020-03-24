During this time of unprecedented unknowns and uncertainty, the one thing we can be sure of is that managing your mental and physical health is critical to your wellbeing and takes intentionality.

The Counseling Center at TTUHSC and the Department of Psychiatry are eager to assist you during this challenging time. Currently, all of our EAP and PAS counseling providers, including the Counseling Center at TTUHSC, are providing telehealth counseling using HIPAA-compliant platforms. Also, the Counseling Center website (www.ttuhsc.edu/counseling) has many helpful resources, including TAO and its numerous online modules to assist with managing anxiety and regulating mood. For more information regarding assistance, please call or email the Counseling Center (806-743-1327; counselingcenter@ttuhsc.edu).

Note : Seeking support is not a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of emotional intelligence!



