In the context of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, TTU is transitioning to fully online courses until further notice (go.ttu.edu/Coronavirus). Adobe, a TTU Strategic Partner, has provided temporary at-home access for impacted students, so that they can continue their work remotely. Please follow the instructions below to enable access to Creative Cloud Desktop Apps on your personal device. https://creativecloud.adobe.com Visitand use your Texas Tech email address to sign in. If prompted, select Company or School Account and then provide your eRaider credentials. From the Creative Cloud website, browse for and download your desired app. Click Apps on the top of the page to view all apps. For more information on how to download or install apps, see Download and Install Creative Cloud apps. The Creative Cloud desktop app licenses are valid until May 31, 2020. Adobe is closely monitoring the situation due to COVID-19 and may, at its sole discretion, modify the validity of the licenses. Should you experience any issues with Adobe Creative Cloud, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

