Research Assistant (RA) Needed for Project TEDD: Teaching Educators in Dual Diagnosis Term: 12 Month Appointment at $18,000 annually, tuition reimbursement, funding for travel Contact Information: Dr. Devender Banda at devender.banda@ttu.edu, phone (806) 834-4827 Special Education Program, College of Education. Start Date: April 1, 2020 (subject to change) Requirements: Currently enrolled in a graduate program in psychology, social work, education or counseling at TTU. The responsibilities include assisting the project with the grant goal, objectives, and activities. Specific duties include conducting intellectual and developmental disabilities-mental health needs research and assisting with the development of evaluation instruments, collecting and analyzing data, and disseminating results. On campus work required as conditions permit. Posted:

3/27/2020



Originator:

Devender Banda



Email:

devender.banda@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Educational Psych Leadrshp Gen





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

