Save the Date! What: TTU Faculty, Staff, and Student Ethics Symposium Date: Thursday, April 9, 2020 Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 pm. Place: Join us via Zoom Faculty and students will present their papers and a Q&A session will be held at the end of all presentations. Please visit the TTU Ethics Center website (http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ethics/) for additional information. Posted:

