DEADLINE EXTENDED to APRIL 10, 2020 NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR THE PRESIDENT’S EXCELLENCE IN GENDER EQUITY AWARDS Faculty Award for Excellence in Gender Equity Faculty nominees will be evaluated on their efforts, both within and outside of their instructional duties, to engage in activities that promote gender equity and the importance of gender equity at all academic levels. The $750 stipend award will be based on contributions to Texas Tech that are “beyond the call of duty” in relation to activities that advance the climate of gender equity at Tech. Staff Award for Excellence in Gender Equity Staff nominees will be evaluated on their efforts to engage in activities that promote gender equity at Texas Tech University. The $750 stipend award will be based on contributions to Texas Tech that are “beyond the call of duty” in relation to activities that advance the climate of gender equity at Tech. Nomination forms for the President’s Diversity in Gender Equity Awards can be found at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/genderequity/nominationsapplications.php and are due on Friday April 10, 2020. Posted:

3/30/2020



