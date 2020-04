To learn more about the Distinguished Staff Awards, to review eligibility criteria, or to nominate an employee or team, visit https://apps.hr.ttu.edu/dsa/index.php and click on the 2020 Distinguished Staff Awards icon. Deadline for nominations: Friday, June 19, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Please contact Human Resources Talent Development with any questions at awards.recognition@ttu.edu Posted:

4/23/2020



Originator:

MaClay Buie



Email:

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental