Red Raiders,

We’ve made it easier for you to complete the Financial Responsibility Agreement (FRA) each semester.

Beginning today, when you log in to Raiderlink, if you have not already completed the FRA you will be directed to the agreement page first, before going to the Raiderlink (MyTech) homepage. Once you’ve completed the FRA, you’ll go straight to the Raiderlink homepage and you will not be redirected again until the next semester’s FRA is available (90 days prior to registration).

Thank you and be safe!

Student Business Services