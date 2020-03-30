TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Operations Division COVID-19 Updates

Operations Division – City of Lubbock – Stay-at-Home Order

Operations Division is implementing several changes which are effective immediately and continue until the stay-at-home order is rescinded.  Thank you for your understanding and support as Operations Division supports the Stay-At-Home Order.

For emergencies or information please call 742-4OPS for any department within Operations Division.

Building Maintenance and Construction (BMC)

The lock shop will be closed, and the on-call maintenance staff will respond to emergencies. 

Custodial Services

Emergency only for custodial service for the campus.

Warehouse/MailTech

Mail/packages will not be available for pickup at MailTech and the Central Warehouse.  MailTech and Central Warehouse will receive packages/mail and store until staffing levels are increased.  Emergency arrangements may be made by contacting mailtech@ttu.edu or Carey Hewett, carey.hewett@ttu.edu.

Operations staff will continue to work from home, as possible, and will be glad to help if anyone has any questions.  For quickest response for emergencies, please call 742-4OPS.
