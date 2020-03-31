With the start of online classes this week at Texas Tech University, if students and faculty are experiencing Internet connectivity issues, please refer to our published guidance at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/infotech/learning-teaching-working-remotely/it-security.php. Additionally, some parking lots on TTU campus may provide usable WiFi signals from nearby buildings. Two parking areas which are near buildings with outdoor wireless service are listed below. These will likely provide the best connections:

R21 – North of Law School, spaces closest to Law School building

Z4 – Directly east of Law School, spaces closest to Law School building

If you are connecting from one of these locations, please be mindful of social distancing, remain in your vehicle, and consider safety concerns. We would appreciate hearing about your experience using TTUnet wireless service around campus. With your feedback, we can help others find the best locations on campus. Please route any comments or concerns along with your location and experience to IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Based on the feedback received, we will update the list of parking lots with WiFi signals at the link above.