Getting Started with Publons and Publons Academy - 10-11 a.m. April 3

Copyright and Fair Use - 2-4 p.m. April 3

Keep Calm and Go To Document Delivery - 11-noon April 8

Fake News, Misinformation and Pseudoscience - 2-4 p.m. April 10

For more information, email donell.callender@ttu.edu



Visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops to register for online workshops. Posted:

