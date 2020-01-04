*Nominations should be made with the link below to the awards nomination page. There you will be able to fill out the online submission form and submit it electronically.



Student Leader of the Year

This award recognizes an individual student(s) that has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and whose significant contributions have impacted the Texas Tech community. Their contributions can be for any part of campus life, including but not limited to student organizations, SGA, fraternity & sorority life, research, athletics, residence life, health, safety & wellness, and diversity. The recognized individual(s) will be selected based in part on the extent to which the student's leadership and contributions exceed what is normally expected of an active participant. All applicants in this category should note that this is for on-campus leadership and contributions.



Additional categories can be found on the Student Org Awards page. Center for Campus Life invites all to submit nominations for the Student Org Recognition Awards. Nominations due April 3, 2020 at noon.