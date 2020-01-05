



TTU recently sent an electronic message announcing the new state-mandated Cyber Security Awareness training. As a reminder, in compliance with House Bill (HB) 3834, the TTU IT Division has developed a basic Cybersecurity Awareness training program that has been certified by the State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) and was rigorously piloted by over 200 TTU faculty and staff. The training will be delivered in Cornerstone, managed by TTU Human Resources, similar to other required employee training. This short online training focuses on reinforcing information security practices and procedures that help each of us protect institutional data and information resources. Given that we must be in compliance by June, we elected to proceed with the online training, as the training can easily be accomplished working from home. During the second week of April, Human Resources will register all faculty and staff, and email additional information. The correspondence will include information on how to access the training, timeline for completion, and help information. If you have any questions about this training, please contact Human Resources Systems at 806-742-3851 or email hrs.systems@ttu.edu

