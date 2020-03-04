We are hosting our Feminist Friday Fridays VIRTUALLY.



We are excited to have Dr. Kendall Gerdes presenting on "Trigger Warnings, Teaching, and Sensitive Rhetoric" with Dr. Kendall Gerdes, WGS Affiliated Faculty and Assistant Professor, English.



Please email us at womens.studies@ttu.edu so that we may send you the link to ZOOM.



Dr. Kendall Gerdes's research interests include rhetorical theory, feminist and queer theory, digital rhetoric, composition theory, and pedagogy. She has taught graduate courses on rhetorical theory, posthumanism, and the history of rhetoric, and her undergraduate courses include a composition class focused on rhetoric and videogames.



Dr. Gerdes is currently working on a book about rhetorical theory, academic freedom, and campus activism. She is also coeditor of a volume of essays in honor of Sharon Crowley, with Andrea Alden, Judy Holiday, and Ryan Skinnell, entitled Reinventing (with) Theory in Rhetoric and Writing Studies (2019). Dr. Gerdes previously served a two-year term on the Rhetoric Society of America Governing Board. Her writing has appeared in Philosophy & Rhetoric, Transgender Studies Quarterly, Kairos, and QED: A Journal of Queer Worldmaking.



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu Posted:

4/3/2020



Originator:

Tricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM

Event Date: 4/3/2020



Location:

Online via ZOOM



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

