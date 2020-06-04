Applications for the program were due April 5, 2020 - but if you turn in a complete application this week we will still review it!

For more information: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/mcnair/

The McNair Scholars Program is a great opportunity for those who are interested in research and attending graduate school/obtaining a Ph.D. after graduation. We prepare our scholars for being successful in graduate school by providing the following: working with a faculty mentor in your field, a paid 8-week summer research internship, research and conference travel funding, graduate school visits, free GRE prep, and creating and completing scholarly work.

To be eligible for the McNair Scholars Program, you must be: