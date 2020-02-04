Do you like dogs? Can you identify their emotions? If you take part in our research study, you will see pictures of various dogs expressing different emotions. Your task will be to identify the emotion expressed by each dog, and rate how confident you are in your decision. Research participation is completely anonymous, and you may only take part in this study once. To thank participants for their help we are offering a raffle to win one (one) of the 2 (two) $25.00 Amazon cards available.

If you are 18 years old or older, and interested in completing this 10-20-minute computer-based task, please follow this link https://ttupsych.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_865AUoHki3OXvcp

In case you have questions or want to learn more, please contact Serena Mangano at serena.mangano@ttu.edu. Dr. Philip Marshall (philip.marshall@ttu.edu) is the supervisor for this study.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.