Free Academic Tutoring from The STEM & Leaf Corps
The STEM & Leaf Corps Student Organization has compiled a list of tutors willing to help YOU with many different subjects! Find the list here: 
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-2pA7ZRtj4T5n2MIeSm5Y5EsWHw4bE2TUKxGT3t5QRI/edit?usp=sharing

If you would like to add your name to the list, please email stemleaf.corps@gmail.com following the guidelines found at the end of this list.

If you have questions or concerns or want to share this with other universities or departments, please let us know at stemleaf.corps@gmail.com 

Want to learn more about The STEM & Leaf Corps? Find us at: www.stemleafcorps.com

4/2/2020

William Kariampuzha

W.Kariampuzha@ttu.edu

N/A


