If you are experiencing Internet connectivity issues, please refer to our published guidance at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/infotech/learning-teaching-working-remotely/it-security.php. If you do not have Internet access, here are options to consider:

Wi-Fi in Campus Parking Lots

Some parking lots on TTU campuses may provide usable Wi-Fi signals from nearby buildings. Listed below are some parking areas located near buildings with outdoor wireless service and will provide better connections:

TTU Lubbock: R21 – North of Law School, spaces closest to Law School building Z4 – Directly east of Law School, spaces closest to Law School building

TTU El Paso: South side of the building, where staff park (8 parking spaces)

South side of the building, where staff park (8 parking spaces) TTU Rockwall: Right side of the building near the TTU entrance, spanning the first two rows of parking closest to the building

Right side of the building near the TTU entrance, spanning the first two rows of parking closest to the building TTU Collin: Collin College has established free “Wi-Fi Drive-Ins” on the second floor of the parking garages on the Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge) and the McKinney Campus (Central Park) Drive-In spots will be available from 9 am – 5 pm Monday-Friday and 1 pm – 5 pm Saturday and Sunday Each Drive-In can handle up to 30 connections, and parking garages will be monitored to manage traffic flow

Collin College has established free “Wi-Fi Drive-Ins” on the second floor of the parking garages on the Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge) and the McKinney Campus (Central Park)

If you are connecting from one of these locations, please be mindful of social distancing, remain in your vehicle, and consider safety concerns. We would appreciate hearing about your experience using TTUnet wireless service around campus. With your feedback, we can help others find the best locations on campus. Please route any comments or concerns along with your location and experience to IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Based on the feedback received, we will update the list of parking lots with Wi-Fi signals at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/infotech/learning-teaching-working-remotely/internet.php.

Third Party Internet Service Providers

The TTU IT Division maintains a list of Internet Service Providers online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/infotech/learning-teaching-working-remotely/internet.php. Texas Tech University does not endorse or recommend any of these vendors or solutions. This communication is simply provided as a community service to find Internet connectivity resources quickly. Be smart – before using any new business or service provider, you should investigate to be sure the business or service provider is legitimate, check for complaints, and verify references. Some consumer resources are listed below:

If you have a smartphone, depending on the phone, carrier, and plan, you may have a tethering option as part of your data plan (usually for an additional fee) that allows you to connect a computing device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In this instance, be aware that your data plan limits will apply.



Loaner Laptops, Cellular Hotspots, Webcams and Headsets

The TTU IT Division has a limited number of loaner Laptops, Cellular Hotspots, Webcams, and Headsets available for check out for remainder of semester term to those who are in the vicinity of the TTU campus and are experiencing equipment or connectivity issues. Affected faculty, students and staff should make their requests by emailing verify.ithelpcentral@ttu.edu by providing your phone contact information, Tech ID (R#) and needed equipment.

To pick up loaner equipment, we have established a drive-through, touchless process on the TTU Lubbock campus. Each individual must provide a government issued photo ID (or Tech ID). We will schedule pick up arrangements. Loaner equipment will be distributed on first come, first served basis until the equipment pool is depleted.

For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.