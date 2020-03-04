With TTU transitioning to online classes and working remotely, the TTU IT Division strongly recommends protecting yours and TTU’s data and information resources. As a reminder, the TTU IT Division provides Symantec Endpoint Protection for free to students, faculty, and staff. The following table highlights some endpoint protection options that are available for TTU and personal computer systems: System Location System Owner Endpoint Protection Options Resource Link Work TTU Managed Symantec https://eraider.ttu.edu Home TTU Managed Symantec https://eraider.ttu.edu Home Self/Family Unmanaged Symantec Windows Defender Others https://eraider.ttu.edu (free for TTU employees and students) https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/comprehensive-security (free)

– For Mac users: The TTU IT Division is working with Symantec to resolve a known issue, and once the problem has been addressed, we will provide the new version of Symantec Endpoint Protection software (Version 14.2.2 MP1) for the Mac, and notify the TTU Community. The TTU IT Division is making available a new version of Symantec Endpoint Protection software (Version 14.2.2 MP1) for Windows on the eRaider Software Download site https://eraider.ttu.edu . Please install the new version, as Symantec is addressing known vulnerabilities with the previous version. Note that our testing determined that there is no change to the customer experience.The TTU IT Division is working with Symantec to resolve a known issue, and once the problem has been addressed, we will provide the new version of Symantec Endpoint Protection software (Version 14.2.2 MP1) for the Mac, and notify the TTU Community. Installing Managed and Unmanaged Versions of Symantec After you navigate to the eRaider site, click on “Manage Your Account,” and then select “Software Download” from the left navigation pane. Once you select your operating system(s), you will see the option to select either “unmanaged” or “managed” versions: All University-owned Windows computers must use the managed package that allows the Symantec software to check into our centrally managed server.

Windows computers use the package that allows the Symantec software to check into our centrally managed server. Personally-owned computers should use the unmanaged package that requires the owner to manage the Symantec software. For additional information, questions, or assistance, contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Once you select the appropriate Symantec software, an installation program will walk you through the simple process of installing. Thank you for your partnership as we work together to protect our data and information resources. If you are currently using a different endpoint protection on your home computer, please make sure you stay up to date with the latest version to keep our information resources secure as we all work from home.Stay in and stay well! Posted:

