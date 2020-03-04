When meeting online, be sure to practice safe computing, and avoid unwanted guests (Zoom bombing). General tips for hosting secure online meetings: Use unique meeting identifiers for scheduled meetings so that your meeting is only available to those with that code;

For Zoom, require a password for instant meetings (vs scheduled meetings); for Skype for Business and Teams meetings, permissions are controlled through eRaider access;

Ensure you are using the most up-to-date version of online meeting apps;

Do not publicly post meeting links to social media, unless you intend to invite all those that can read your social media feed;

Utilize a waiting room to manage participants joining prior to the host or rejoining after leaving the meeting; validate the participant list against invited attendees;

Limit who can join meetings as a presenter; enable only specific individuals to help co-host the meeting;

Keep in mind, data security and compliance with applicable TTU policies must still be maintained;

Disable file sharing, if possible. If you must share files, utilize TTU resources such as OneDrive for Business. Note that the Microsoft cloud storage service is fully FERPA compliant, so TTU institutional data is protected;

Mute participants who do not need to speak;

Use a privacy shield or cover over your webcam when it is not in use;

Do not record the meeting unless it is necessary and be aware that others may be able to record the meeting; and

Before sharing your screen, close unused windows to ensure you do not share sensitive or confidential information. We have compiled technical instructions for securing the following supported platforms, Zoom, Skype for Business and Teams at https://askit.ttu.edu/onlinemeetings. eLearning and Academic Partnerships has created a resource for instructional assistance that includes guidance from the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center - https://www.depts.ttu.edu/elearning/blackboard/collaborate/index.php.



