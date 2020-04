Try RecSports2U - Striving to Thrive in Today's New Normal! We will be uploading a new video every morning with a quick activity or workout that you can do in the comfort of your home! Check our social media (@tturecsports) for daily activities!

For all of our actvities, go to: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/events/onlineactivities.php Posted:

4/6/2020



Originator:

Scott Layher



Email:

scott.layher@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





