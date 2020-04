ARE YOU A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER? WEBINARS TO LEARN ABOUT DISASTER LOANS





Texas Tech University's Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center is partnering with the Innovation Hub, Rawls College of Business and the City of Lubbock to support the area's small businesses.





Join us for a webinar to learn important details about available loans. Must register in advance, please.





When: April 6, 8 & 10

Time: 10;30am-11:30am

Cost: FREE

Register: Registration URL: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/vJ0pfumuqT0uooDNfPv--7izRaBtmCY5dg

Questions? Call (800) 992-7232

Website: www.hcsbt.org/intake