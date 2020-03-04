



The TTU IT Division has a limited number of loaner laptops, cellular hotspots, webcams, and headsets available for checkout for the remainder of semester term to those who are in the vicinity of the TTU campus and are experiencing equipment or connectivity issues. Affected faculty, students, and staff should make their requests by emailing verify.ithelpcentral@ttu.edu and providing your phone contact information, TechID (R#), and needed equipment.

For loaner equipment pickup, we have established a drive-through, touchless process on the TTU Lubbock campus. Each individual must provide a government issued photo ID (or Raider Card). We will schedule pickup arrangements. Loaner equipment will be distributed on first come, first served basis until the equipment pool is depleted.

For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

