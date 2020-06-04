TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Online Summer Course: CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese I

Welcome to take CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese I in the summer 1, 2020.

Why to learn Chinese language?

  • China has one of the oldest and richest continuous cultures over 3000 years.

  • China is the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.

  • Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world.

  • Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection, and no case.

  • Learning Chinese will improve your job prospects.

 

The Features of This Course

  • No Chinese language knowledge required

  • Oral-proficiency-oriented design

  • Collaborative learning environment

  • Rich interactive online activities

  • Self-paced learning

  • Flexible learning schedule

  • Online paper and oral exams

  • Online meeting with your instructor to correct your pronunciation

  • Native Chinese Instructor

 

If you have any question, please contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu ) and Ms. Carla Burrus (Carla.burrus@ttu.edu )

Posted:
4/6/2020

Originator:
Yanlin Wang

Email:
yanlin.wang@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


