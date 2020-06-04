Welcome to take CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese I in the summer 1, 2020.
Why to learn Chinese language?
-
China has one of the oldest and richest continuous cultures over 3000 years.
-
China is the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.
-
Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world.
-
Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection, and no case.
-
Learning Chinese will improve your job prospects.
The Features of This Course
-
No Chinese language knowledge required
-
Oral-proficiency-oriented design
-
Collaborative learning environment
-
Rich interactive online activities
-
Self-paced learning
-
Flexible learning schedule
-
Online paper and oral exams
-
Online meeting with your instructor to correct your pronunciation
-
Native Chinese Instructor
If you have any question, please contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu ) and Ms. Carla Burrus (Carla.burrus@ttu.edu )