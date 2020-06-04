Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, is accepting nominations and applications for membership. If you are an undergraduate student, you must have an overall GPA of 3.2 and at least 18 credit hours of Spanish, including a literature or culture course. Graduate students must have 6 credits of Spanish at the graduate level with an overall GPA of 3.0. If you qualify for membership, please contact the advisor, Dr. Comfort Pratt, at your earliest convenience at c.pratt@ttu.edu . The deadline has been extended to April 10. Please contact Dr. Pratt as soon as possible. The National Office has authorized all chapters of the organization to conduct remote initiations of new members, so selected nominees will participate in the initiation from home. For information about Sigma Delta Pi, please see the following links: http://www.sigmadeltapi.org/ and http://ttusigmadeltapi.wix.com/texastechuniversity# .

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.