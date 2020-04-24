The Texas Tech Innovation Hub has partnered with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to establish the Prototype Fund in order to further the development of start-ups participating in Innovation Hub programs. THE OBJECTIVES OF THE FUND ARE THE FOLLOWING: Accelerate the development of a prototype for technology startups

To assist TTU faculty, community, and students in furthering IP development as a result of the NSF I-Corps recommendations

To develop an MVP as a current or past participant in any Innovation Hub Programs

To bridge the validation of technology in SBIR/STTR currently funded or newly submitted proposals Awards will be given in the following increments: $5,000 award

$10,000 award

$15,000 award

$25,000 award Budget detail should include specific milestones and timeline for grant funding in ONE of the above award increments. Applications exceeding a 1-year timeline will be ineligible. APPLICATION PROCESS Click below for rubric with guidelines for proposal, and application portal. Participants will need to submit the following: 3 Page Narrative (view rubric for content)

Upload Budget (INDICATE IF: $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, $25,000 AWARD APPLICATION)

Specific timeline achievement for Prototype Grant deliverables

Biosketch or Resume of PI/CEO Questions? Contact - Weston Waldo at weston.waldo@ttu.edu ***Applications Due: May 1st, 2020*** Posted:

4/24/2020



Originator:

Weston Waldo



Email:

weston.waldo@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





Categories

Departmental

