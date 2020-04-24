The Texas Tech Innovation Hub has partnered with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to establish the Prototype Fund in order to further the development of start-ups participating in Innovation Hub programs.
THE OBJECTIVES OF THE FUND ARE THE FOLLOWING:
- Accelerate the development of a prototype for technology startups
- To assist TTU faculty, community, and students in furthering IP development as a result of the NSF I-Corps recommendations
- To develop an MVP as a current or past participant in any Innovation Hub Programs
- To bridge the validation of technology in SBIR/STTR currently funded or newly submitted proposals
Awards will be given in the following increments:
- $5,000 award
- $10,000 award
- $15,000 award
- $25,000 award
Budget detail should include specific milestones and timeline for grant funding in ONE of the above award increments. Applications exceeding a 1-year timeline will be ineligible.
APPLICATION PROCESS
Click below for rubric with guidelines for proposal, and application portal.
Participants will need to submit the following:
- 3 Page Narrative (view rubric for content)
- Upload Budget (INDICATE IF: $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, $25,000 AWARD APPLICATION)
- Specific timeline achievement for Prototype Grant deliverables
- Biosketch or Resume of PI/CEO
Questions? Contact - Weston Waldo at weston.waldo@ttu.edu
***Applications Due: May 1st, 2020***