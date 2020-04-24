TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Innovation Hub Prototype Fund

 

The Texas Tech Innovation Hub has partnered with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to establish the Prototype Fund in order to further the development of start-ups participating in Innovation Hub programs.

THE OBJECTIVES OF THE FUND ARE THE FOLLOWING:

  • Accelerate the development of a prototype for technology startups
  • To assist TTU faculty, community, and students in furthering IP development as a result of the NSF I-Corps recommendations
  • To develop an MVP as a current or past participant in any Innovation Hub Programs
  • To bridge the validation of technology in SBIR/STTR currently funded or newly submitted proposals

Awards will be given in the following increments: 

  • $5,000 award
  • $10,000 award
  • $15,000 award
  • $25,000 award

Budget detail should include specific milestones and timeline for grant funding in ONE of the above award increments. Applications exceeding a 1-year timeline will be ineligible. 

 

APPLICATION PROCESS

Click below for rubric with guidelines for proposal, and application portal.

Participants will need to submit the following: 

  • 3 Page Narrative (view rubric for content)
  • Upload Budget (INDICATE IF: $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, $25,000 AWARD APPLICATION)
  • Specific timeline achievement for Prototype Grant deliverables 
  • Biosketch or Resume of PI/CEO

Questions? Contact - Weston Waldo at weston.waldo@ttu.edu

***Applications Due: May 1st, 2020***

Posted:
4/24/2020

Originator:
Weston Waldo

Email:
weston.waldo@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park


Categories