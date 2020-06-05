Sign up for Texas Tech's Online Write-In! The Write-In will be held on Wednesday, May 6th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, on Blackboard Collaborate Ultra!
The Write-In will provide you additional time and space to write with other students who are also serious about getting writing done. All you need is your computer and your personal commitment to working diligently and productively.
If you would like to register, please complete the registration form. We will e-mail participants the link to the Blackboard Collaborate Ultra meeting on May 5th.
If you are confirmed to participate, you must make the following commitments:
Arrive on time for your reservation and stay for the duration.
Turn off access to Facebook, online games, and other computer/online-based distractions during writing time.
Minimize distractions by phone by limiting texting and phone calls.
Contribute to a supportive writing community among fellow participants