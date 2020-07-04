This course is initially scheduled to be taught both face to face and online. In light of the Covid-19, it will now be offered as an online course which should work with most schedules.

The course is going to explore how to best prepare for a crisis. The course, crisis preparedness is applicable to any field of study at times like these have taught us. Prior to registration, the instructor would like to discuss with potential students about their interests. Also, the course would allow individuals to work one-on-one with the instructor in developing research project or term paper. The course is only looking for a handful of students to make this an enjoyable learning experience. Please contact the professor prior to enrolling at b.olaniran@ttu.edu or 806-834-3978.