Due to the on-going concerns regarding COVID-19, Red Raider Orientation will be moving to a fully online, virtual Red Raider Orientation experience instead of the on-campus program for summer 2020.

RRO will be coordinating meetings with affected departments and reaching out directly to work through the details of implementing a virtual RRO experience for new students and their guests. Various technologies such as recorded information sessions and virtual academic advising will be utilized.

Virtual RRO will be executed in a 3 phase process:

Online Orientation Modules – available to students May 26 and throughout the summer. Virtual Academic Advising & Course Registration – this will take place during students’ scheduled RRO sessions. Various presentations, panels, and Q&As will take place during these sessions. Expanded Raider Welcome experience – this will be utilized to make up for the face-to-face experiences students and guests would normally have during RRO.

We have established a website to assist with basic FAQs, such as fees and registration information. We will continually add information as it becomes known and will update the FAQ section regularly.

At this time, Red Raider Camp and Raider Welcome will continue as scheduled. Any updates on these programs will be provided at a later date. Red Raider Camp is a great opportunity to create community in addition to participating in an expanded Raider Welcome schedule following move-in.

A message to all registered RRO students and their guests was sent at 4:00 PM today. There are many decisions to be made and details to be finalized, and we appreciate your patience and support during these times. We look forward to making virtual RRO a positive experience for all involved and welcoming new students to the Red Raider family. Please contact our office by phone (806-742-2993) or email (redraiderorientation@ttu.edu) with any questions.

Zach Manning, Associate Director

Red Raider Orientation