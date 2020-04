The Learning Center is going ONLINE!

The Learning Center has moved FULLY ONLINE as of 3/30!

For students who are looking for tutoring, please go to our website and follow the instructions to make an appointment!

www.lc.soar.ttu.edu Posted:

4/28/2020



Pat Bohn



patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu



Support Ops for Academic Retention





Academic