What is your Academic Integrity worth to you?
What is your Academic Integrity worth to you?

Click the link below to view: Excellence 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUQcGvlT5UY

 

Check out our other online resources at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ethics/

 

“Stand up for integrity in your business, in your home, in the society of which you are a part.” Gordon B. Hinckley

 
Posted:
4/23/2020

Originator:
Lisa James

Email:
lisa.james@ttu.edu

Department:
TTU Ethics Center


