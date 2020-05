TTU Ethics Center: Stay Safe, Practice Social Distancing

Click the link below to view: Dr. Jonathan Marks on what role Ethics may have as the world transforms from chaos. https://youtu.be/xZzqNuSQvw4

Check out our other online resources at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ethics/

“Ethics is knowing the difference between what you have a right to do and what is right to do.” Potter Stewart