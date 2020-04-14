The TTU IT Division warns faculty, staff, and students to remain vigilant for malicious cyber activity seeking to capitalize on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic. Malicious cyber actors rely on basic social engineering methods to entice a user to carry out a specific action (source: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/alerts/aa20-099a). These actors take advantage of human traits such as curiosity and concern around the Coronavirus pandemic in order to persuade potential victims to:

Click on a link or download an app that may lead to a phishing website, or the downloading of malware, including ransomware. For example, a malicious Android app purports to provide a real-time Coronavirus outbreak tracker but instead attempts to trick the user into providing administrative access to install "CovidLock" ransomware on their device (source: https://www.techrepublic.com/article/covidlock-ransomware-exploits-coronavirus-with-malicious-android-app/).

Open a file (such as an email attachment) that contains malware. For example, email subject lines contain COVID-19-related phrases such as “Coronavirus Update” or “2019-nCov: Coronavirus outbreak in your city (Emergency)”



For official information about the Coronavirus, please visit:

The TTU IT Division recommends the following cybersecurity practices to protect yourself and TTU resources from these and other email scams:

Verify the legitimacy of any email solicitation by contacting the organization directly through a trusted contact number;

Do not click on links contained within an email, unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information;

Do not open attachments, unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information;

Only install mobile apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play store. These apps have been vetted and confirmed safe by Apple and Google;

Delete and do not reply to any suspicious or suspect emails;

Update your desktop, laptop, and/or mobile device anti-virus software; and

Keep current on critical system updates: Windows : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate macOS : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/macupdate iOS and iPadOS : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate Android : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/androidupdate



We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional cybersecurity tips online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.