The TTU IT Division warns faculty, staff, and students to remain vigilant for malicious cyber activity seeking to capitalize on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic. Malicious cyber actors rely on basic social engineering methods to entice a user to carry out a specific action (source: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/alerts/aa20-099a). These actors take advantage of human traits such as curiosity and concern around the Coronavirus pandemic in order to persuade potential victims to:
- Click on a link or download an app that may lead to a phishing website, or the downloading of malware, including ransomware.
- Open a file (such as an email attachment) that contains malware.
- For example, email subject lines contain COVID-19-related phrases such as “Coronavirus Update” or “2019-nCov: Coronavirus outbreak in your city (Emergency)”
For official information about the Coronavirus, please visit:
The TTU IT Division recommends the following cybersecurity practices to protect yourself and TTU resources from these and other email scams:
- Verify the legitimacy of any email solicitation by contacting the organization directly through a trusted contact number;
- Do not click on links contained within an email, unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information;
- Do not open attachments, unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information;
- Only install mobile apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play store. These apps have been vetted and confirmed safe by Apple and Google;
- Delete and do not reply to any suspicious or suspect emails;
- Update your desktop, laptop, and/or mobile device anti-virus software; and
- Keep current on critical system updates:
We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional cybersecurity tips online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.