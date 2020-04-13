AFISM is now offering remote training classes. You can begin enrolling today via Cornerstone like you have done in the past. The class size has been reduced in order to maintain an effective learning environment for you.
For the classes shown below, please contact afism.2know@ttu.edu for enrollment. These will be trained in a one-on-one setting due to the amount of material covered:
- Introduction to Cognos
- TechBuy for the Shopper
- Xtender
All trainings will be held using the Microsoft Teams app. Instructions for downloading the app and using it will be emailed to you prior to your session.
Link to AFISM Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism
Link to AFISM Training Website:apps.afism.ttu.edu/training
Link to AFISM Portal: portal.afism.ttu.edu