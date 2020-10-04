With the increased use of TTU information resources during this unprecedented time of social distancing, as well as working, learning, and teaching remotely, please remember that the use of these resources must still adhere to TTU Operating Policies and Procedures — including the IT Acceptable Use Policy. Based on Texas Administrative Code (TAC), the Acceptable Use Policy defines your personal responsibilities when using TTU information resources. Examples of institutional information resources include, but are not limited to; email, mobile devices, electronic files, data, computer hardware and software, peripherals, networks, etc. TTU IT has received complaints about email chain letters circulating around campus, and asks that you review and adhere to the TTU Acceptable Use policy. Acceptable Use Highlights: The policy applies to all TTU faculty, staff, students, and others granted access to any University information resources, regardless of location or method of access;

Information resources must be used in a manner consistent with the mission and objectives of TTU and the State of Texas;

TTU faculty, staff, and students must only use information resources they have been granted access to, and no one may attempt to circumvent security measures;

Be respectful, courteous, and ethical in the use of information resources;

Do not share information resources login information (e.g., eRaider user name or password). Account owners are personally responsible for all uses associated with their account;

Information on cybersecurity practices is available for the campus community at www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu;

Incidental personal use is restricted to authorized users within certain guidelines (outlined in the Acceptable Use Policy);

TTU information resources must not be used for personal/commercial gain or for political activity; and,

All use of information resources is governed by local policies and applicable state/federal law. We invite you to review the complete list of TTU IT Security Policies at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/infotech/security . In all things at Texas Tech University, integrity matters! Posted:

4/10/2020



Originator:

TTU Office of the CIO



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of the CIO, TTU





