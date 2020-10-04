This graduate seminar will highlight recent and relevant research
in topical areas related to developmental trajectories of infants,
toddlers and preschool-age children. Discussions will include both
typical and atypical development in very young children, as well as
factors that create and contribute to neurobiological disruptions.
Issues related to health disparities, poverty, parent-child
interactions, toxic stress, neglect and abuse, as well developmental
risk factors and theoretical frameworks and constructs will be
topics of readings and discussion. Graduate students will prepare
weekly discussion questions, lead topical discussions and write a
seminal paper on an area related to their area of research interest.
This seminar will be offered in Fall 2020 on Wednesdays from
3:00-5:50pm. If you have further questions, please contact me at
ann.mastergeorge@ttu.edu