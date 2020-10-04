This graduate seminar will highlight recent and relevant research

in topical areas related to developmental trajectories of infants,

toddlers and preschool-age children. Discussions will include both

typical and atypical development in very young children, as well as

factors that create and contribute to neurobiological disruptions.

Issues related to health disparities, poverty, parent-child

interactions, toxic stress, neglect and abuse, as well developmental

risk factors and theoretical frameworks and constructs will be

topics of readings and discussion. Graduate students will prepare

weekly discussion questions, lead topical discussions and write a

seminal paper on an area related to their area of research interest.





This seminar will be offered in Fall 2020 on Wednesdays from

3:00-5:50pm. If you have further questions, please contact me at

ann.mastergeorge@ttu.edu