Attention cyclists - To help prevent theft, we have started our end-of-the-semester bicycle tagging on campus earlier than normal. 30 days after a bike is tagged, we will remove the bike to our impound for secure storage. If you have already moved out and left your bike, we will hold it and you can pick it up at the beginning of the Fall semester. Posted:

4/13/2020



Originator:

Brandon Richard



Email:

brandon.richard@ttu.edu



Department:

Transportation and Parking Svc





