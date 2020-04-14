Welcome to take CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese I in the summer 1, 2020. Why to learn Chinese language? China has one of the oldest and richest continuous cultures over 3000 years.

China is the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.

Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world.

Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection, and no case.

Learning Chinese will improve your job prospects. The Features of This Course No Chinese language knowledge required

Oral-proficiency-oriented design

Collaborative learning environment

Rich interactive online activities

Self-paced learning

Flexible learning schedule

Online paper and oral exams

Online meeting with your instructor to correct your pronunciation

Native Chinese Instructor If you have any question, please contact Ms. Min Yang (Min.Yang@ttu.edu), Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu ) and Ms. Carla Burrus (Carla.burrus@ttu.edu ) Posted:

