This course will now be offered online given the University mandate in light of the COVID-19. I think this new format will benefit a wider audience especially those planning to spend summer away from the campus.

The course is going to explore how to best prepare for a crisis. The course, crisis preparedness is applicable to any field of study as time like this have taught us. Prior to registration, the instructor would like to discuss with potential students about their research interests along with whether they are first time graduate student. Also, the course would allow individuals to work one-on-one with the instructor in developing research project or term paper. The course is only looking for a handful of students to make this an enjoyable learning experience. Please contact the professor prior to enrolling at b.olaniran@ttu.edu or leave a message at 806-834-3978.