RaiderComm is a student-run, full-service public relations firm that provides an opportunity for members to develop as professionals, learn new skills, and apply their coursework to real-world accounts for a wide-range of clients. As a for-credit, service-learning course, RaiderComm is open to all MCOM majors. New members can join every semester. Members learn about new business development, client relation management and campaign implementation.

For more information regarding class sign-ups and or gaining class permission, email Dr. Davis at Debbie.davis@ttu.edu.

Twitter: @Raider_Comm