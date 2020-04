The Blackboard Learning Management System is currently unavailable. Customers signing in to Blackboard and a few other eRaider authenticated websites are currently receiving a "This Connection is Not Private" message. TTU IT Division staff are investigating, and we will provide an update once this has been resolved. For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Posted:

4/14/2020



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements