The source of the Blackboard and eRaider service interruption has been located and resolved. Thank you for your patience. If you continue to experience problems, please clear your browser's cache and restart the browser. If you encounter any additional problems accessing these resources, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

4/14/2020



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





