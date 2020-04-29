Texas Tech University's Masters of Education (Non-Certification) in Educational Leadership is a 36-hour online-only program designed to prepare graduates for non-certified positions in education, government, the private sector, nonprofits, leadership & policy institutes, research-based advocacy groups, or to continue to a doctoral degree.



* Become an educational change leader in research and policy.

* Learn how to use evidence to make education-related decisions and policies.



For more information, or to apply, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/graduate/psychology-and-leadership/educational_leadership_masters_noncert.php