|
Texas Tech University's Masters of Education (Non-Certification) in Educational Leadership is a 36-hour online-only program designed to prepare graduates for non-certified positions in education, government, the private sector, nonprofits, leadership & policy institutes, research-based advocacy groups, or to continue to a doctoral degree.
* Become an educational change leader in research and policy.
* Learn how to use evidence to make education-related decisions and policies.
More information here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/graduate/psychology-and-leadership/educational_leadership_masters_noncert.php
|Posted:
5/20/2020
Originator:
Alexander Wiseman
Email:
Alexander.Wiseman@ttu.edu
Department:
EDUC Educational Psych Leadrshp Gen
Categories